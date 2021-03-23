LONDON, ONT. -- Four people have been charged after an assault and robbery that took place in west London earlier this month.

Police say two men were assaulted and robbed by three men and a woman inside an apartment building in the 200-block of Baseline Road West on March 9.

Two of the four suspects pulled out weapons, including a knife and an expandable baton.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a Briscoe Street West home and made three arrests. A fourth suspect was already in custody for another matter.

They are all facing two counts of armed robbery and one count of forcible entry.

The four accused are set to appear in court Tuesday.