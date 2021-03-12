LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman has been arrested in relation to a robbery in the northeast end of the city.

At about 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, London police say a woman exited a taxi and entered a mini-mart located at 149 Boullee Street.

The woman was wearing a mask, and approached an employee working in the store.

Police say she advised that she had a gun, and demanded money.

When the employee did not immediately comply with the demands, the female suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and removed cash from the register, before re-entering the taxi waiting outside.

Officers say the suspect produced a knife, made threats towards the taxi driver, and demanded the driver bring her to the 900 block of Cheapside Avenue.

Police were contacted, and searched the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Video surveillance was viewed and a suspect description was provided to officers in the area.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., police located and arrested a suspect in the 400 block of Boullee Street.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old London woman has been charged with the following offences:

Armed robbery;

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm;

Assault with a weapon; and

Disguise with intent.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.