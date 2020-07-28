MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a string of days with multiple new COVID-19 cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the region remains at 667, with 585 recovered (three more in the last 24 hours) and 57 deaths (none new since early June).

It was nearly 10 days ago, on July 19, when the health unit last reported a day with no new cases. There are now 25 active cases left in the region.

There remains one ongoing outbreak at the London Health Sciences Centre’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit.

Two new cases were reported in Aylmer on Tuesday, bringing the total in Elgin and Oxford counties to 114, with 82 resolved and five deaths.

That leaves 27 active cases in Southwestern Public Health’s jurisdiction, the majority in the Elgin County communities of Aylmer (nine), Bayham (seven) and St. Thomas (six).

Elgin and Oxford counties, along with Lambton (excluding the City of Sarnia) are the only local regions where masks have not been made mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Here is the situation in nearby counties based on the most recent updates from public health officials there:

Sarnia-Lambton – Four new, 12 active, 299 total, 262 resolved, 25 deaths

Huron-Perth – None new, two active, 65 total cases, 58 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, three active, 118 total cases, 115 recovered, no deaths

Across Ontario, there was a decline in cases for a fourth straight day, with just 111 new infections reported Tuesday.