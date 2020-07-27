LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is currently in the middles of a pilot project to test local wastewater for the COVID-19 virus.

Officials say this will help provide an early indicator if cases are increasing.

Samples were taken from July 16 and 19 at the Greenway Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The samples were then analyzed by a team at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.

No evidence of the genetic signal of the COVID-19 virus were found in the samples.

“This is an exciting and innovative technology available to London,” says Scott Mathers, Director of Water and Wastewater at the City of London.

“These early results are encouraging and will provide the Middlesex-London Health Unit and London’s hospitals additional information to help fight the virus.”

Testing will continue this week.