LONDON, ONT. -- A daylight robbery at a Scotia Bank in Woodstock ended with five people arrested and one person taken to hospital.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday police were alerted to a robbery at the Scotia Bank on Springbank Avenue.

Four men had entered the bank, one of them armed with a weapon, and demanded cash.

One person was injured in the robbery and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The four suspects fled in a waiting vehicle outside of the bank.

The suspect vehicle was found by Peel police and the five individuals have been arrested.

In addition to the robbery police also identified and arrested a fraud suspect who was the bank at the time of the robbery.