MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police and fire crews have closed Highbury Avenue after a fatal two-vehicle crash that saw both vehicles catch fire.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highbury just north of Eight Mile Road.

One driver was killed and another taken to hospital with serious injuries after an SUV and tractor trailer collided.



An SUV involved in a fiery two-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont. is seen on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

There is no word on the cause of the crash and the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team has been called in to assist.

The roadway is expected to remain closed between Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads for up to eight hours as the scene is cleared and the investigation is conducted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.