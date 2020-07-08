Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Man killed in fatal weekend crash north of London, Ont. identified
A Medway Road crash investigation is underway north of London, Ont. on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The man killed in a crash on Medway Road east of Wonderland Road on Sunday has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Jaques of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of Medway, just north of the city, shortly before 8 a.m.
According to investigators, an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line then left the roadway, entering the north ditch and hitting a hydro pole.
Jaques and adult female passenger inside were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The woman remains in hospital in serious condition.
The crash closed the roadway for several hours for an investigation, which police say is ongoing.