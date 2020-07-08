MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The man killed in a crash on Medway Road east of Wonderland Road on Sunday has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Jaques of London, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of Medway, just north of the city, shortly before 8 a.m.

According to investigators, an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line then left the roadway, entering the north ditch and hitting a hydro pole.

Jaques and adult female passenger inside were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman remains in hospital in serious condition.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours for an investigation, which police say is ongoing.