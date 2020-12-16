MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After consecutive days of record high COVID-19 cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just 26 new cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the region’s cumulative total to 2,200, with 1,826 resolved and 81 deaths, leaving 293 active cases.

The drop in cases comes after both Monday and Tuesday saw a record-high 53 cases, matching the record initially set last week.

One new death was reported, a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care home.

There are ongoing outbreaks in sections of three seniors’ facilities; Chelsey Park, Country Terrace and McCormick Home, as well as at six schools and two Western University residences.

Outbreaks in seven units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital are ongoing, while a second outbreak was declared at Victoria Hospital.

One outbreak was declared in the C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics unit on Tuesday, and a second in the C6-400 Sub-Acute Medicine Unit was added Wednesday.

LHSC is reporting a total of 77 patient and 82 staff cases associated with the outbreaks, with no new infections added on Wednesday. Of those cases, 36 patient and 38 staff cases remain active. There have been 16 deaths in total associated with the outbreaks.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 128 active, 800 total, 662 resolved, 10 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 27 active, 460 total, 406 resolved, 27 deaths (one new death)

Haldimand-Norfolk – 11 new, 58 active, 748 total, 652 resolved, 33 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 31 active, 404 total, 373 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 11 new, 55 active, 470 total, 395 resolved, 20 deaths

Across Ontario, the province reported more than 2,000 new cases for the second day in a row, as a grim milestone passed - 4,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.