LONDON, ONT. -- CTV News has learned there was heightened concern about the coronavirus over the past few days at a child care centre in northeast London.

Late last week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) confirmed a child at a local daycare centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, the child was said to be doing well.

While it is not confirmed the child attended Cedar Hollow Children’s Centre, several viewers contacted CTV News suggesting the child was attending the location on Killarney Road.

On Monday morning, a senior staff member, responsible for the centre, confirmed a person did have symptoms possibly related to the virus last week, but she maintains over the weekend they were told by the health unit “there are no positive cases associated with the centre."

In an interview with CTV News Monday afternoon, MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers, clarified what has transpired over the weekend.

“The case that we identified last week, that was associated with a childcare centre, upon further investigation and retesting, has proven to be either a false positive case, or something we call a remote case, which means we are likely picking up on a positive result from somebody that might have been infectious a while ago but it’s not currently infectious.”

Summers says parents and staff can rest a bit easier, “There is no current risk to any child care centre associated with that case.”

Cedar Hollow Children’s Centre operated within COVID-19 guidelines, as normal Monday.

The situation concurs with Monday marking the first day the number of children and staff in a one daycare centre room is permitted to increase in the province.

It moved from just 10 to 15. Those groups of 15 must still remain together and not mix with other children in other rooms.

In the meantime, the health unit maintains it’s looking to work with day care centres to keep children healthy.

“We continue to support them to ensure that all the preventative measures are in place. And in that way, we can ensure that even if there is a case, that any ongoing transmission is limited,” says Summers.