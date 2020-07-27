MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London rose by three on Monday, while seven new cases were reported in Elgin-Oxford.

Of the 667 total cases now in the London region, 582 have been resolved. There has been no change in the number of deaths, 57, since early June, leaving 28 active cases.

There have been 617 cases in the City of London, and 184 in the region’s long-term care and retirement homes.

There is one ongoing outbreak in the London Health Sciences Centre’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit.

One health care worker there was confirmed to have the illness on Friday.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, the seven new cases reported Monday bring the total for the region to 112. That includes 82 resolved and five deaths.

Of the 25 ongoing cases, the majority are in Elgin County; in Aylmer (seven), Bayham (six) and St. Thomas (six).

Based on the most recent information available, here’s how the cases stand in other nearby counties:

Huron-Perth – Two new, two active, 65 total cases, 63 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, three active, 118 total cases, 115 recovered, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – Two new, nine active, 295 total cases, 261 resolved, 25 deaths

Sarnia city council met Monday morning and passed a mandatory masking bylaw that will take effect in the city at midnight on Friday.

Currently masks are mandatory across most local cities and counties, except for Elgin, Oxford and Lambton counties.

Across Ontario, the number of new cases fell again, with 119 new infections reported Monday.