LONDON, ONT. -- There are two new COVID-19 cases in the region, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Sunday.

On Saturday, the health unit was dealing with three new cases.

The total number of cases in the region now stands at 664 with 582 people recovered. The death tally remains at 57.

In Elgin and Oxford, health officials are reporting one new case, bringing the total there to 105. There are 82 resolved cases and five deaths to date.

There are also reports that officials there are working with municipalities and are considering a mask enforcement bylaw.

Here are how the numbers stand according to the most recent updates from other local public health authorities:

Grey-Bruce – One new, 118 total cases, 115 recovered, no deaths

Huron-Perth – None new, two active, 62 total cases, 57 recovered, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 293 total cases, 261 recovered, 25 deaths.

For the second day in a row, Ontario has recorded fewer than 150 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials logged 137 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 38,680. Of the new patients confirmed on Sunday, 58 per cent are under the age of 40.