LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases for the region on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases to 662.

There was a jump of seven cases on Friday in Middlesex-London.

The health unit says 582 people have recovered and there have been a total of 57 deaths in the region.

Four new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Saturday, bringing the total there to 104.

Here are how the numbers stand according to the most recent updates from other local public health authorities:

Grey-Bruce –None new, 117 total cases, 109 recovered, six referred to other health units, no deaths

Huron-Perth – None new, two active, 61 total cases, 54 recovered, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, six active, 292 total cases, 261 recovered, 25 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday compared to the nearly 200 infections logged the day prior.

On Friday, provincial health officials reported 195 new infections of the novel coronavirus. That number dropped to 138 on Saturday.