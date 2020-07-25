LONDON, ONT. -- On Friday, London’s Richmond Row looked like any regular summer night.

There were lots people walking up and down the streets headed to their favourite watering holes for some summer socializing, and patios filled with people looking to take in the warm weather.

While the bars and restaurants were limiting capacity and spreading out tables to promote as much physical distancing as possible, the same could not be said on the sidewalks outside.

Flocks of people could be seen gathered in large groups walking down the street or simply just standing around together waiting to get into the patio.

Masks were also not popular, as many people opted not to wear any face coverings.

This comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases, after multiple days of under five cases a day.