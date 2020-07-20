LONDON, ONT -- Jiminy Cricket himself may want to avoid London, Ont after it becomes home to the world’s largest food-grade cricket processing plant.

Aspire Food Group will soon begin construction on the facility at Innovation Park near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 401.

The facility is said to be the largest of its kind in the world and will be completed by the end of 2021.

The plant will employ 60 people to help meet the demand for alternative protein products for both the human and pet food industries.

Crickets can be used in a number of ways, whether they are roasted whole or put into protein bars.

“With our economy in the early stages of recovery, Aspire Food Group’s imminent arrival is proof that London’s industrial land strategy is succeeding at expanding and growing our workforce in new and diverse ways,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.

Construction on the facility will begin in August.