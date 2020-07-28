NORFOLK COUNTY, ONT. -- A large producer of flowers in our region has an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its employees.

Fernlea Flowers, located east of Tillsonburg, says it made the discovery after testing initiated by the company.

Spokesperson Fiona Longtin says the results found seven employees, who remain symptom free, have the virus.

“150 employees were tested on the 22nd of July and seven of those tested positive. Three of those were in close contact."

All of the impacted employees are self-isolating at home for 14 days.

The voluntary testing was conducted by the Haldimond-Norfolk Public Health Unit at the request of the company, according to Fernlea President Jeff Howe.

“Thank goodness that we did that because having those cases onsite would have put us at risk of further spread within out workforce.”

Howe says his company will continue its strict visitor, physical distancing and sanitation policies.

In addition, it may look to voluntarily test its staff more often.

“If we can get tested every two weeks, I think that will help make our workplace as safe as we know possible at this point in time."

Impacted employees are being paid while in isolation, Howe adds.