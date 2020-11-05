MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London says preparations to light up Victoria Park for the holiday season are getting underway, but COVID-19 has cancelled the annual kick off.

The installation of lights, festive decorations and Santa's House begins this week.

However, the annual Lighting of the Lights, which traditionally drew hundreds to the park for a concert and countdown, has been cancelled due to limits on gathering sizes and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Information on when Londoners can begin enjoying the holiday lights and other attractions is expected to be released soon, the city says.