LONDON, ONT -- With Halloween still around the corner is it too early to talk about the Santa Claus Parade? Because several will be happening thanks to drive-by formats.

Instead of the parade driving by you, you will drive by the parade.

After the success of Canada’s only pandemic Drive-in Airshow the London International Airport will be playing host to the London Santa Claus Parade this year.

After the City of London made the decision not to issue any parade permits for the rest of 2020 many people assumed that was it for parades.

However, the organizers of London’s Santa Claus Parade were determined to come up with a solution.

On Saturday Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. parade goers will be able to drive through the grounds of the airport and drive by all the floats, including seeing Saint Nick himself.

This year’s theme for the parade is Christmas in the City.

For more information you visit the London Santa Claus Parade website.

What about other local parades?

As for other area parades one is following the lead of the London parade while another has cancelled for the year.

While the Argyle Parade will not be running the Hyde Park Parade will be a drive-by format like the London main parade.

The Hyde Park Parade will be on Dec. 5, in the Lowes Parking lot on Hyde Park Road at Fanshawe Park Road.

The estimated start time is 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas will also be seeing a twist in their parade plans.

After initially deciding not to have a parade at all plans have now been made for a “reverse parade.”

The reverse parade will be held in Pinafore Park on Dec. 4 through Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information follow this link.

In Woodstock there are currently no plans to host a parade in 2020.

The City of Sarnia has been working to finalize plans for their own drive-by parade being held on Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The parade will take place at Lambton College and spectators will be able to drive by stationary floats at 10 km/h or less.

Organizers are looking for at least 20 floats to participate.