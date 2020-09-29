LONDON, ONT. -- The Forest City and nearby communities will not be disappointed as, according to their website, London's Original Santa Claus Parade WILL take place on Nov. 14, if they find a private lot.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions London has placed a ban on parades, but only for those held on city streets.

As this parade will be held in a large open space, the website states that visitors will be able to drive by the parade in their own vehicles.

Float entries are being accepted on their website, and both parade participants and spectators must wear masks unless they are in their own vehicle.

The theme for 2020 is "Christmas in the City" and guests are encouraged to bring a food donation for the food bank.

For more information, visit their website.