LONDON, ONT -- On the same day that the City of London announced no permits for Santa Claus Parades, another popular holiday event has been cancelled: The Canadian Pacific (CP) Rail Holiday Train.

The company says that they will continue to donate to food banks in the communities that the train would usually stop in, but that it will not be making it's cross-country journey this year due to the pandemic.

The train’s stop in London usually draws hundreds of onlookers to Richmond Row as families want to catch a glimpse of the decked out train and the live shows.

The train also makes stops in communities around London as well including Woodstock.

The Holiday Train was first launched in 1999 and has travelled across Canada and the Northern U.S. every year since.

To date the train has raised $17.8 million and collected 4.8 millions pounds of food.

CP Rail says they plan to hold a virtual benefit concert in place of this year’s tour.