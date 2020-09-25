LONDON, ONT -- London will be marking Remembrance Day with an in-person service at the cenotaph in Victoria Park CTV News has learned.

What is not clear yet is how many people will be permitted to attend, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Randy Warden of London’s Remembrance Day steering committee says it is clear “some sort of event to be compliant of what the regulations will be,” has to be held.

Warden says scenarios between all parties involved including veterans groups, the military and police are currently being discussed.

He says the planning focuses on ensuring a proper ceremony with physical distancing.

With uncertainly surrounding the pandemic’s second wave, Warden contends it’s difficult to predict just how many people will be allowed to be present for the in-person ceremony, but he says it will be “invite only.”

At the moment, outdoor gathering limits are set at 25 people, but that is only in effect until the middle of next month.

It is possible the limit could be raised, or lowered, by the province prior to Nov 11.

That’s made finalizing the plan a challenge, but without question, those who are not in attendance will have options.

Warden says discussions are underway to broadcast and stream the service, making it available to as many people as possible.

In recent years, CTV London has streamed the service, live, on its website.