LONDON, ONT -- The City of London has made the decision not to issue permits for parades which means Jolly Ole Saint Nick is going to have to stick to virtual events and his traditional visit on Christmas.

There are three main parades that run every year in the City including the London Santa Claus Parade, the Argyle Parade, and the Hyde Park Parade.

Parades have also been cancelled in Kitchener and Waterloo and in Toronto a virtual parade will be taking place.

The reasoning is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty of ensuring physical distancing throughout the event.

With gathering restrictions being rolled back as the country grapples with a second wave of infections, it leads little time to organize an event should case numbers ease off before the holiday season.

CTV News has reached out to the City for comment.

Meanwhile a spokes-elf for the North Pole said that they are prioritizing their own health and safety measures so that when Santa does come to bring presents it is in the safest manner possible.