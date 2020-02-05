LONDON, ONT -- The London Fire Department’s hazmat team was called to a building at Western University overnight.

Information is limited at this time but the fire department says it was a Hazmat Level 2 situation at the Engineering Building and that no one has been reported injured.

The incident was first reported around 12:20 a.m. when the fire department tweeted out their response.

Crews were on scene to test the air quality to ensure it was safe for students.

More to come …