LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured after a would-be thief fired a rifle inside a west London LCBO while attempting to break a glass case.

The incident took place at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the LCBO at 681 Wonderland Rd. North.

A man entered the building and approached a glass display case holding alcohol.

Police say he took out a rifle he had concealed and attempted to break the glass, firing the gun in the process.

He then fled to a vehicle waiting outside the store.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the vehicle who tracked it to the area of Oxford Street and Beaverbrook Avenue.

Two men were arrested without incident and two loaded firearms were seized.

One of the firearms was discovered to have been stolen back in March.

As a result two men from London have been charged with the following offences:

Armed robbery;

Use firearm/commit indictable offence;

Use/handle/store firearm carelessly;

Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence;

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm;

Possess firearm obtained by crime; and

Possess property or thing not exceeding $5000 obtained by crime.

The man who was inside the store is also charged with the following offences:

Use/handle/store firearm carelessly;

Possess weapon for committing an offence;

Carry concealed weapon;

Possess firearm while prohibited; and

Two counts of breach of probation.

Both men are expected in court Wednesday.