Police investigating deceased person at eastbound 402 off-ramp in Sarnia
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 3:14PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 5, 2021 3:19PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near a Highway 402 off-ramp around midday on Tuesday.
OPP responded to a call just before 12:30 p.m. from a highway maintenance employee about a deceased person.
The individual was located southwest of off-ramp number three from the eastbound Highway 402, which exits onto Exmouth Street.
Sarnia police say emergency crews, including forensic officers, are currently on scene as the investigation continues.