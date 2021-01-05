LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near a Highway 402 off-ramp around midday on Tuesday.

OPP responded to a call just before 12:30 p.m. from a highway maintenance employee about a deceased person.

The individual was located southwest of off-ramp number three from the eastbound Highway 402, which exits onto Exmouth Street.

Sarnia police say emergency crews, including forensic officers, are currently on scene as the investigation continues.