LONDON, ON -- Kettle Creek Public School will no longer allow students to use their cell phones at school.

Beginning Tuesday, February 18, students will be required to put their phone into a provided pouch and hand it in to their teacher.

Teachers will provide students the pouches at the beginning of the day and will return them once the learning day is over.

It will fall to the teachers’ discretion as to whether or not their phone can be used for specific permitted activities.

In a letter sent to families of students who attend Kettle Creek, it was suggested that students who used to take their phones to school are distracted and are having difficulties learning in class.

The letter stated in part, “If you are uncomfortable with this policy, please feel free to have your child keep their cell phone at home. If your child needs to be in touch with you or you need to be in touch with your child throughout the school day, do not hesitate to give us a call at the school.”

The letter also stated the school has landline phones available to students, should they need to contact someone.