LONDON, ONT. -- A new Canadian high-tech product tested by researchers in London, Ont. could become the next weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ll capture the virus and analyze for the actual virus. In this case, people are most interested in COVID-19,” said Gary Saunders, the vice president of operations at Kontrol Energy Corporation.

Developed by Kontrol Energy, the Biocloud wall unit has been in the works since the start of the pandemic in March.

It’s designed to detect COVID-19 in the air and provide real-time notifications. It has been tested in a lab for classroom and other settings. It can also be used in various workplaces including hospitals, long-term care homes, or public transit, said Saunders.

“Anywhere you have a large number of people in a defined space. Elevators, subways, buses, airplanes. This can be utilized in all those applications.”

In a news release introducing the product, Kontrol Energy said the technology has been independently tested by scientists at Western University.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this technology can quickly and effectively detect an array of airborne pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Our results are absolutely conclusive,” said Dr. David Heinrichs, professor of microbiology and immunology at Western University.

The price is US$12,000 per unit. Commercial production is set to begin this fall with the company planning to make about 20,000 units per month from locations around Ontario, including London and the GTA.