Witness describes chaos after shooting at bush party

Mackenna Bain was at the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest of London on July 30, 2021, after being driven there by one of the accused – Emily Altmann.

Bain said after an altercation over a thrown drink with other young partygoers, they left and drove around the area, "Emily was texting on the phone."

She added, "All I knew is there was a fight that was going to happen and they were going to meet up with somebody."

When they stopped, Bain said she stayed in Altmann’s car as others left to go back to the bush party, then she heard a loud noise and a group came running back, "Emily was distraught and freaking out saying, 'They shot him, my life is over I'm going to jail.'"

Bain said, "She (Altmann) was very upset, like losing it, she wasn't mentally there."

Emergency crews would eventually arrive to find 18-year-old Josue Silva suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Days later, the 22-year-old Altmann along with co-accused 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra were charged. Both have pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Later in the day, Bain told the jury the five females in Altmann’s car were trying to devise a plan to mislead authorities about what had happened, saying, "We were all in agreement when we left the car, just don't say anything."

Bain said she eventually told London police what she heard and saw on the night in question.

The trial resumes this week.