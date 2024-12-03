Several London Knights chosen for World Junior selection camp

London Knight Easton Cowan is one of four Knights invited to Canada’s World Junior selection camp.

Fellow forward Denver Barkey was also picked, alongside defensemen Oliver Bonk and Sam Dickinson. Londoner Jeff Luchanko was also chosen among the invitees.

Thirty CHL players were chosen in total, four goaltenders, 10 defencemen, and 16 forwards.

The selection camp takes place next week in Ottawa, where the tournament will be held beginning on Boxing Day.