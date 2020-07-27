LONDON, ONT. -- The Canadian Independent Venue Coalition is going online with a campaign to pressure the federal government for a helping hand and funding.

Since the middle of March many venues like the London Music Hall in London have gone silent.

“I mean venues are hurting badly, “ said Mike Manuel, the owner of the London Music Hall.

“It's getting tougher and tougher, there are programs out there, unfortunately we've applied for a couple of government subsides and we did not qualify.”

Down Dundas Street at the Aeolian Hall, it's also been a tough go according to the Executive Director Clark Bryan.

“I would say the whole industry right now around music and a lot of culture right now is really gutted,” said Bryan.

Bryan says they are looking at different business models in an effort to survive.

“We are trying to reinvent the way we do business, we have to find the ever changing new reality.”