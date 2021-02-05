MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death Friday.

The lone death was a man in his 30s. It is the first death of someone from between the ages of 30-39 in the region, but the health unit says no other details are being released at this time.

Daily case counts continue to bounce around this week, from a low of 16 cases one day, to a high of 38 cases.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,808 cases, with 3,859 resolved and 177 deaths, leaving 1,772 active cases.

Two new school cases were reported late Thursday by the Thames Valley District School Board, one at London's Sir Isaac Brock Public School and another Hickson Central Public School.

Active outbreaks continue at eight area seniors' facilities, with a new outbreak at Chartwell Parkhill declared on Thursday.

There are no outbreaks at London-area hospitals, but the London Health Sciences Centre is reporting 16 inpatients – eight in the ICU – and 11 staff testing positive, no change from Thursday's totals.

There are eight outbreaks at Elgin and Oxford county institutions.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting the outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, has grown by 14 to 65 cases. There has been one death.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 21 new, 123 active, 2,357 total, 2,173 resolved, 61 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 73 active, 1,250 total, 1,132 resolved, 45 deaths (one new death)

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 63 active, 1,358 total, 1,252 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 26 active, 655 total, 628 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 49 active, 1,854 total, 1,764 resolved, 41 deaths

Across the province a total of 1,670 new cases and 45 deaths were reported, but health officials say data migration has caused an 'overestimation' Toronto's case count.