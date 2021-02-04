MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths Thursday, as work gets underway on a second vaccination clinic.

The day's total marks a return to lower case counts earlier in the week after a jump on Wednesday saw a total that was more than Monday and Tuesday combined.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,779 cases, with 3,849 resolved and 176 deaths, leaving 1,754 active cases.

The health unit announced Thursday that the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will host the region's second COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which will open later this month.

Work is currently being done to prepare the building, including upgrades to technological infrastructure and new security measures.

Once ready, it will begin by helping to ensure the vaccination of long-term care and retirement home residents, staff and essential caregivers, as well as First Nations elder care home residents and staff.

The clinic is a partnership that involves the MLHU, County of Middlesex, the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and the Middlesex Hospital Alliance.

The news of a second clinic comes a day after health officials announced the clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex would reopen Monday as new vaccine doses were arriving.

The MLHU continues to deal with six active outbreaks at seniors' facilities, with outbreaks at Country Terrace in Komoka, the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care and Oneida Long Term Care Home finally declared over.

The last active outbreak at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital, in the Emergency Department, has also been declared over.

The hospital says this marks the first time there are no active outbreaks there since Nov. 10, 2020, but infection control measures and safety precautions limiting movement between units and visitor restrictions remain in place.

In a statement, LHSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Dukelow, thanked staff for their dedication adding, “As pleased as we are to resolve outbreaks within our facilities, we must also acknowledge and share our deepest condolences with the friends and families of our patients who have lost their lives to COVID-19.”

LHSC is reporting it has 16 inpatients – eight in the ICU – and 11 staff testing positive as of Thursday.

There are eight outbreaks at seniors' facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting the first death at the Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, where there have now been a total of 51 cases.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting no new cases at Searforth Manor or Caressant Care in Listowel, which are the most significant active outbreaks in that region.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new, 134 active, 2,336 total, 2,141 resolved, 61 deaths (two new deaths)

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 75 active, 1,244 total, 1,125 resolved, 44 deaths (two new deaths)

Haldimand-Norfolk – 13 new, 63 active, 1,353 total, 1,247 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 27 active, 655 total, 627 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 55 active, 1,852 total, 1,756 resolved, 41 deaths (three new deaths)

Ontario reported 1,563 new infections and 88 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.