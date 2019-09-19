The West Grey Police Service has laid a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death in April at a Normanby, Ont.-area home.

Officers responded to the residence around 11 a.m. on April 19 and found a 46-year-old man had died.

Police say toxicology reports revealed he had suffered an overdose of carfentanyl.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged 34-year-old Tyler Geiger of Harriston, Ont. with manslaughter and drug trafficking.

He was being held in custody until a court appearance on Friday.

Police Chief Robert Martin said in a statement, “This incident demonstrated that the opioid crisis is in the Grey Bruce area and that law enforcement will work effectively with the community to prosecute those who are bringing the drugs into our communities."