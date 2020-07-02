LONDON, ONT. -- London police were called to Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North Tuesday afternoon in response to a man swinging a samurai sword and knife.

A 43-year-old man from London was located in the area of Wharncliffe and Essex Street, said to be threatening individuals with a large sword in an attempt to have them stay six feet away from him.

Although the victim has not pressed charges, the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transferred to hospital.

A two-foot sword, a knife with a 12-inch blade and a four-inch folding knife were seized.

No injuries have been reported.