MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say two men were injured and a third arrested after an argument at a residence on Waterloo Street escalated.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, involving three men who began arguing at the home.

According to police, one of the men was stabbed, but all three remained at the home for a time, then another argument led to the second man being assaulted and stabbed.

One man suffered minor injuries while the other was treated in hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area, but was located a short distance away by officers after police were contacted.

A 35-year-old London man has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

aggravated assault

fail to comply with release order

Police say all three men involved were known to each other.

The accused was scheduled to appear in London court Monday.