Man to stand trail on second-degree murder charge
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:32PM EDT
Jordan Melo (Facebook)
LONDON, ONT. -- After a preliminary hearing which lasted three days, Adriano Simoes has been committed to stand trial in connection with a stabbing death.
In December of 2018, Jordan Melo, 21, was killed in a Hamilton Road apartment.
Charged with second-degree murder, Simoes will be back in court on April 7.
A ban on publication of evidence was in place during the proceedings.
Simoes, 24, remains in custody.