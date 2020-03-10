LONDON, ONT. -- After a preliminary hearing which lasted three days, Adriano Simoes has been committed to stand trial in connection with a stabbing death.

In December of 2018, Jordan Melo, 21, was killed in a Hamilton Road apartment.

Charged with second-degree murder, Simoes will be back in court on April 7.

A ban on publication of evidence was in place during the proceedings.

Simoes, 24, remains in custody.