LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a man they say was on a stolen motorcycle when he sped away from an officer at a high rate of speed in the downtown core.

Police say a canine officer saw a man on an un-plated motorcycle around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the vehicle was heading west on Dundas Street near Wellington when the driver drove away from the officer’s location at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle turned the wrong way onto Horton Street, police say, and was located shortly after by the officer, on its side in a parking lot in the 200 block of Adelaide Street North.

With the help of other officers and a police dog, the man was arrested.

Police say the bike had been stolen Saturday.

A 40-year-old London man is charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to stop for police, obstruct officer and theft under $5,000.