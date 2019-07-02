

CTV London





Ontario's Special Investigaitons Unit has concluded an investigation that started after a 38-year-old London man was injured while fleeing police last month.

SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino said in a statement, “It is apparent based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries that there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of the officers who interacted with the complainant is concerned."

According to the SIU, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on June 16, when an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sanders Street and Hamilton Road.

The driver allegedly fled into a backyard, and fractured his ankle while jumping over a fence. He continued to flee but was arrested soon after and taken to hospital for treatment.

Martino added, "No officer was near him at the time. On this record, it is obvious that the man’s injury was not caused by any police officer in any fashion that could attract criminal liability. Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file closed.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.