LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after police allegedly found a stolen motorcycle along with drugs in his possession.

An officer on patrol made a traffic stop on Marconi Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the operator was a suspended driver, the motorcycle was reported stolen in September of 2019, and the licence plate had been stolen in June of 2016.

A search of the driver found crystal meth, purple fentanyl, knives and a replica firearm.

The 29-year-old suspect will appear in a London court in June.