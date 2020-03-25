LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a woman was assaulted and robbed of her SUV over the weekend.

Police say around 9 p.m. Saturday, a woman was parking her car in a lot on Huron Street when two men approached her.

One man proceeded to grab her and the other pulled out a knife.

The pair took her keys and fled in the vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects are described as:

1. Male, white, approximately 5’3”, wearing a black winter coat with tan fur trim, a black toque, black pants, and a black mask with white dots on it

2. Male, black, approximately 5’5”, tan winter coat, black pants, black gloves, black curly hair, and a black face mask with white dots

The stolen vehicle is a black 2013 Toyota RAV4 with Ontario licence plates BSRF921.

It has winter tires, tinted windows, and silver rails on the roof.

Call police if you have any information.