LONDON, ONT. -- One man is in custody following an armed robbery of a London variety store over the weekend.

Police say shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Circle K at 272 Dundas St.

According to police, a man walked into the store, locked the door and pulled out a knife.

The suspect fled with some items but was arrested a short distance away.

No one was hurt.

A 42-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent.

He will appear in court Monday.