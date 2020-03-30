Man arrested after variety store robbed at knife point
CTV News London Published Monday, March 30, 2020 10:18AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 30, 2020 10:24AM EDT
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- One man is in custody following an armed robbery of a London variety store over the weekend.
Police say shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Circle K at 272 Dundas St.
According to police, a man walked into the store, locked the door and pulled out a knife.
The suspect fled with some items but was arrested a short distance away.
No one was hurt.
A 42-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent.
He will appear in court Monday.