'It’s a girl!' London police, paramedics help deliver baby
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 6:37AM EDT
(Pexels)
LONDON, ONT -- She just didn’t want to wait. London police and paramedics were on hand to help deliver one of the city’s newest little residents.
It was around 10 a.m. Thursday when police got the call about a woman delivering her baby a home in South London.
Police arrived on scene and provided care for the woman until paramedics arrived to take over the delivery.
It was just ten minutes after the initial call that the baby girl was born.
Police tweeted out congratulations and said that the baby girl was healthy.