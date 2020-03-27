LONDON, ONT -- She just didn’t want to wait. London police and paramedics were on hand to help deliver one of the city’s newest little residents.

It was around 10 a.m. Thursday when police got the call about a woman delivering her baby a home in South London.

Police arrived on scene and provided care for the woman until paramedics arrived to take over the delivery.

At 10 am today, we received a 9-1-1 call in relation to a woman delivering a baby inside her home in south London. Officers arrived and provided care to the woman until @MLPS911 arrived and took over the delivery. A healthy baby girl was born at 10:10 am. Congratulations! #ldnont pic.twitter.com/IlKESIvQ0h — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 26, 2020

It was just ten minutes after the initial call that the baby girl was born.

Police tweeted out congratulations and said that the baby girl was healthy.