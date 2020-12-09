Advertisement
Man charged after allegedly damaging downtown patio with a golf club
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 1:50PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A 43-year-old London man has been charged with mischief after allegedly damaging a restaurant patio with a golf club.
Police say they were contacted Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. after a man was swinging the club hitting signs and other structures in the downtown core.
Officers were flagged down by a citizen who told them the accused damaged a patio on Dundas Street.
The suspect was arrested a short time later on King Street.
He will appear in court March 2.