LONDON, ONT. -- A 43-year-old London man has been charged with mischief after allegedly damaging a restaurant patio with a golf club.

Police say they were contacted Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. after a man was swinging the club hitting signs and other structures in the downtown core.

Officers were flagged down by a citizen who told them the accused damaged a patio on Dundas Street.

The suspect was arrested a short time later on King Street.

He will appear in court March 2.