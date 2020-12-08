MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a string of frauds in the city has been arrested.

Jesse James Edwards was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants for alleged frauds that happened across the city between Sept. 23 and Nov. 14.

Investigators say the suspect would approach victims and ask for cash to pay for a ride home, promising to pay them back via etransfer.

In each case, no etransfer was ever made.

Police are thanking the public for sharing the information on the suspect.

They are also reminding the public it is not advisable to provide money to strangers.