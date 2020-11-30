LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspect following an alleged string of fraud cases.

Police say the frauds involves the suspect asking people for money for a ride home.

The suspect promises to repay the money using an e-transfer but the cash is never delivered.

Police have charged Jesse James Edwards, 28, of London by way of warrant with two counts of fraud under $5000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

London police say residents should never provide money to a stranger under similar circumstances.

Contact police if you have any information.