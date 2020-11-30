Advertisement
Police looking for London man following a number of alleged fraud cases
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 1:49PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspect following an alleged string of fraud cases.
Police say the frauds involves the suspect asking people for money for a ride home.
The suspect promises to repay the money using an e-transfer but the cash is never delivered.
Police have charged Jesse James Edwards, 28, of London by way of warrant with two counts of fraud under $5000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
London police say residents should never provide money to a stranger under similar circumstances.
Contact police if you have any information.