LONDON, ONT. -- London police are looking for public help to find a wanted man accused in a string of alleged frauds in the Forest City.

Invesigators have identified and charged 27-year-old Jesse James Edwards of London in connection with a number of incidents.

There is a warrant for Edwards' arrest as he faces a number of charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say he is responsible for multiple crimes, and is facing 12 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 11 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

The suspect is believed to be involved in a dozen incidents of fraud, reported across the city, from shopping mall parking lots to common areas in apartment buildings.

Police say in each case the suspect allegedly asks for money for a tow, promising repayment through an e-transfer, but then all communication stops and the Good Samaritan is out the cash.

Several victims have reportedly contacted police, but investigators believe that there may still be more.

Anyone with information is relation to the accused’s whereabouts or who may have been a victim is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.