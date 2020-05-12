MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- London police say a man sought in connection with a string of alleged frauds was arrested on Monday.

Investigators had been looking for the 27-year-old London man since April 24, when surveillance images were released in an attempt to identify him.

He was identified the same day, but police had been unable to locate him until Monday.

He is facing 12 charges of fraud under $5,000 and 11 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Police allege he approached victims across the city, including shopping mall parking lots and apartment building common areas, asking for cash to pay for a tow service.

He reportedly promised to repay people through an e-transfer, but then stopped all communication with the victims, who were out the cash.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance on Aug. 4.