London police execute warrant at Adelaide Street address
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 1:36PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 2:46PM EST
London Ont. police surround a house on Adelaide Street North on Dec. 8, 2020. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- There’s a large police presence on Adelaide Street North, just north of the Thames River.
London police officers, including the department’s Emergency Response Team, are surrounding a house in the area.
Initial reports indicate they are serving a warrant for a individual wanted by police.
But police have not identified who the wanted individual is or the nature of the warrant.
Police arrived on scene at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
