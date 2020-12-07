LONDON, ONT. -- A 25-year-old London man has been charged following an alleged armed robbery last week.

Police say on Thursday morning, a man was walking in the Adelaide and McMahen Street area when a suspect pulled out a knife and demanded his cell phone. No one was hurt.

The suspect fled but was arrested in the 400-block of Piccadilly Street a short time later after a brief foot chase.

A knife and the stolen phone were recovered.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court Monday.