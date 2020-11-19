Advertisement
Londoner faces sexual assault and robbery charges
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:57PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested a man in relation to a sexual assault and robbery in September.
Early on Sept. 13, police were called to the area of Dakin Street and Price Street for a woman in the street, screaming.
She told police that she had been sexually assaulted and robbed in a nearby park.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.
On Wednesday, police arrested a 23-year-old London man. He is facing three charges related to the incident:
- sexual assault with choking
- robbery/theft from a person with violence
- uttering threats of death or bodily harm
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2021.