LONDON, ONT. -- London police are looking for a suspect following an early morning sexual assault and robbery.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a female had been sexually assaulted and robbed in a park in the Dakin Street and Price Street area.

Police say the alleged victim had been in the suspect’s vehicle before she was assaulted and robbed.

The female suffered minor injuries and taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as male, Indigenous, 30 to 40-years-old, approximately 300 lbs. with long black wavy hair worn in a ponytail, wearing a black t-shirt with a musical band logo on the front, blue shorts and white running shoes.

The suspect was driving an older model, 4-door, black, small vehicle.

The pair were not known to each other.

Contact police if you have information.